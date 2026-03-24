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Senetti~~~ by ziggy77
Photo 1232

Senetti~~~

Thank you for your visits, comments and Favs. All very much appreciated. Best viewed on black if you have the time. sooc
24th March 2026 24th Mar 26

~*~ Jo ~*~

ace
@ziggy77
Hi, I'm Jo, Live in North Wales, UK. I was bought my first camera for my (!!) Birthday in May 2013 ...
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Sue Cooper ace
Very pretty and I love the water droplets. Fav.
March 24th, 2026  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Lovely
March 24th, 2026  
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