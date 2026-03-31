Previous
Petal globule~~~~ by ziggy77
Photo 1232

Petal globule~~~~

Thank you for your visits, comments and Favs. All very much appreciated. Best viewed on black if you have the time. sooc
1st April 2026 1st Apr 26

~*~ Jo ~*~

ace
@ziggy77
Hi, I'm Jo, Live in North Wales, UK. I was bought my first camera for my (!!) Birthday in May 2013 ...
337% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Mags ace
Delicate and lovely.
March 31st, 2026  
bkb in the city ace
Beautiful shot
March 31st, 2026  
Bill Davidson
So delicate
March 31st, 2026  
Carole Sandford ace
Lovely shot!
March 31st, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact