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Previous
Photo 1232
Petal globule~~~~
Thank you for your visits, comments and Favs. All very much appreciated. Best viewed on black if you have the time. sooc
1st April 2026
1st Apr 26
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~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
@ziggy77
Hi, I'm Jo, Live in North Wales, UK. I was bought my first camera for my (!!) Birthday in May 2013 ...
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Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
#2
Camera
NIKON D7100
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petals
,
sooc
,
droplet
,
senetti
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globule
Mags
ace
Delicate and lovely.
March 31st, 2026
bkb in the city
ace
Beautiful shot
March 31st, 2026
Bill Davidson
So delicate
March 31st, 2026
Carole Sandford
ace
Lovely shot!
March 31st, 2026
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