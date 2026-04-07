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Previous
Photo 1234
Osteospermum~~~~~~
Thank you for your visits, comments and Favs. All very much appreciated. Best viewed on black if you have the time. sooc
7th April 2026
7th Apr 26
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~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
@ziggy77
Hi, I'm Jo, Live in North Wales, UK. I was bought my first camera for my (!!) Birthday in May 2013 ...
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Photo Details
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11
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2
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2
Album
#2
Camera
NIKON D7100
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reflection
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sooc
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osteospermum
Kenneth Rose
ace
WOW enough said.
April 7th, 2026
gloria jones
ace
Stunning!
April 7th, 2026
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