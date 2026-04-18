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Previous
Photo 1241
Ladybird on leaf~~~~
18th April 2026
18th Apr 26
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~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
@ziggy77
Hi, I'm Jo, Live in North Wales, UK. I was bought my first camera for my (!!) Birthday in May 2013 ...
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Photo Details
Views
15
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
#2
Camera
NIKON D7100
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leaf
,
sooc
,
ladybird
Judith Johnson
ace
Super close-up
April 18th, 2026
carol white
ace
A lovely macro shot. Fav 😊
April 18th, 2026
gloria jones
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Super macro, details
April 18th, 2026
Carole Sandford
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Lovely detail!
April 18th, 2026
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