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Previous
Photo 1242
Daisies~~~~~
Thank you for your visits, comments and Favs. All very much appreciated. Best viewed on black if you have the time. sooc
19th April 2026
19th Apr 26
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~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
@ziggy77
Hi, I'm Jo, Live in North Wales, UK. I was bought my first camera for my (!!) Birthday in May 2013 ...
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Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
3
Fav's
3
Album
#2
Camera
NIKON D7100
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reflections
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daisies
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sooc
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drifting-floating
Marloes
ace
Wonderfully dreamy :)
April 19th, 2026
Diana
ace
Beautiful image and colours, I love the pale pink flower.
April 19th, 2026
Mags
ace
So beautiful!
April 19th, 2026
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