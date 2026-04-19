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Daisies~~~~~ by ziggy77
Photo 1242

Daisies~~~~~

Thank you for your visits, comments and Favs. All very much appreciated. Best viewed on black if you have the time. sooc
19th April 2026 19th Apr 26

~*~ Jo ~*~

ace
@ziggy77
Hi, I'm Jo, Live in North Wales, UK. I was bought my first camera for my (!!) Birthday in May 2013 ...
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Marloes ace
Wonderfully dreamy :)
April 19th, 2026  
Diana ace
Beautiful image and colours, I love the pale pink flower.
April 19th, 2026  
Mags ace
So beautiful!
April 19th, 2026  
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