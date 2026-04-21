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Previous
Photo 1237
Magnolia garden~~~~~
Thank you for your visits, comments and Favs. All very much appreciated. Best viewed on black if you have the time.
21st April 2026
21st Apr 26
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~*~ Jo ~*~
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@ziggy77
Hi, I'm Jo, Live in North Wales, UK. I was bought my first camera for my (!!) Birthday in May 2013 ...
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Photo Details
Views
15
Comments
4
Fav's
6
Album
#2
Camera
NIKON D7100
Taken
20th April 2026 10:28am
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Ann H. LeFevre
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I like the breezy springtime feel of this one. Pretty double-exposure work.
April 21st, 2026
Susan Klassen
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So beautiful.
April 21st, 2026
Janice
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Nice multiple exposure.
April 21st, 2026
Beryl Lloyd
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Simply beautiful ! fav
April 21st, 2026
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