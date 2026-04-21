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Magnolia garden~~~~~ by ziggy77
Photo 1237

Magnolia garden~~~~~

Thank you for your visits, comments and Favs. All very much appreciated. Best viewed on black if you have the time.
21st April 2026 21st Apr 26

~*~ Jo ~*~

ace
@ziggy77
Hi, I'm Jo, Live in North Wales, UK. I was bought my first camera for my (!!) Birthday in May 2013 ...
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Ann H. LeFevre ace
I like the breezy springtime feel of this one. Pretty double-exposure work.
April 21st, 2026  
Susan Klassen ace
So beautiful.
April 21st, 2026  
Janice ace
Nice multiple exposure.
April 21st, 2026  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Simply beautiful ! fav
April 21st, 2026  
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