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Previous
Photo 1239
Dreamy Magnolias~~~~~~
Thank you for your visits, comments and Favs. All very much appreciated. Best viewed on black if you have the time or the inclination.
27th April 2026
27th Apr 26
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~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
@ziggy77
Hi, I'm Jo, Live in North Wales, UK. I was bought my first camera for my (!!) Birthday in May 2013 ...
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Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
#2
Camera
NIKON D7100
Taken
22nd April 2026 11:29am
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Lesley Aldridge
ace
So pretty.
April 26th, 2026
gloria jones
ace
Great colors
April 26th, 2026
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