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Previous
Photo 1249
Red beetle on the lavender~~~~~
Thank you for your visits, comments and Favs. All very much appreciated. Best viewed on black if you have the time. sooc
4th July 2026
4th Jul 26
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~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
@ziggy77
Hi, I'm Jo, Live in North Wales, UK. I was bought my first camera for my (!!) Birthday in May 2013 ...
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NIKON D7100
Taken
3rd July 2026 8:03pm
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