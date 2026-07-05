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Previous
Photo 1250
Holly berries~~~~~~
Was quite surprised how many berries there were on the holly already. Garden keeping me busy.
5th July 2026
5th Jul 26
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~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
@ziggy77
Hi, I'm Jo, Live in North Wales, UK. I was bought my first camera for my (!!) Birthday in May 2013 ...
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Camera
NIKON D7100
Taken
4th July 2026 5:06pm
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holly-berries
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slight-crop-only
Corinne C
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They are getting ready for the 1st of 2027 ;-)
July 5th, 2026
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