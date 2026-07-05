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Holly berries~~~~~~ by ziggy77
Photo 1250

Holly berries~~~~~~

Was quite surprised how many berries there were on the holly already. Garden keeping me busy.
5th July 2026 5th Jul 26

~*~ Jo ~*~

ace
@ziggy77
Hi, I'm Jo, Live in North Wales, UK. I was bought my first camera for my (!!) Birthday in May 2013 ...
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Corinne C ace
They are getting ready for the 1st of 2027 ;-)
July 5th, 2026  
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