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Previous
Photo 1251
Briza Minor (Quaking Grass)~~~~~
Thank you for your visits, comments and Favs. All very much appreciated. Best viewed on black if you have the time
10th July 2026
10th Jul 26
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~*~ Jo ~*~
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@ziggy77
Hi, I'm Jo, Live in North Wales, UK. I was bought my first camera for my (!!) Birthday in May 2013 ...
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15
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5
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#2
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NIKON D7100
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Beryl Lloyd
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Such a lovely edit for the quaker grass ! fav
July 10th, 2026
Cathy
Beautiful tones and edit! Fav!
July 10th, 2026
gloria jones
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Neat image, edits
July 10th, 2026
howozzie
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That is a fantastic and interesting image.
July 10th, 2026
Phil Howcroft
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The bronze colouring works well
July 10th, 2026
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