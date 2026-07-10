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Briza Minor (Quaking Grass)~~~~~ by ziggy77
Photo 1251

Briza Minor (Quaking Grass)~~~~~

Thank you for your visits, comments and Favs. All very much appreciated. Best viewed on black if you have the time
10th July 2026 10th Jul 26

~*~ Jo ~*~

ace
@ziggy77
Hi, I'm Jo, Live in North Wales, UK. I was bought my first camera for my (!!) Birthday in May 2013 ...
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Beryl Lloyd ace
Such a lovely edit for the quaker grass ! fav
July 10th, 2026  
Cathy
Beautiful tones and edit! Fav!
July 10th, 2026  
gloria jones ace
Neat image, edits
July 10th, 2026  
howozzie ace
That is a fantastic and interesting image.
July 10th, 2026  
Phil Howcroft ace
The bronze colouring works well
July 10th, 2026  
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