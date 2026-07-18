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Small Blue butterfly~~~~~ by ziggy77
Photo 1251

Small Blue butterfly~~~~~

This is original of Album 1-

see wcBF edit https://365project.org/ziggy77/365/2026-07-18
18th July 2026 18th Jul 26

~*~ Jo ~*~

ace
@ziggy77
Hi, I'm Jo, Live in North Wales, UK. I was bought my first camera for my (!!) Birthday in May 2013 ...
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mittens (Marilyn) ace
Very nice.
July 18th, 2026  
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