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Previous
Photo 1251
Small Blue butterfly~~~~~
This is original of Album 1-
see wcBF edit
https://365project.org/ziggy77/365/2026-07-18
18th July 2026
18th Jul 26
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~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
@ziggy77
Hi, I'm Jo, Live in North Wales, UK. I was bought my first camera for my (!!) Birthday in May 2013 ...
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1
Album
#2
Camera
NIKON D7100
Taken
18th July 2026 9:48am
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sooc-original
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Very nice.
July 18th, 2026
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