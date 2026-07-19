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Chicken of the woods mushroom~~~~ by ziggy77
Photo 1252

Chicken of the woods mushroom~~~~

On Shelby's walk this afternoon through the Dingle I noticed this about 6ft up the tree trunk. New one for me. After a Google, I believe it to be Chicken of the woods mushroom, which although not poisonous, can be toxic. taken with mobile phone

19th July 2026 19th Jul 26

~*~ Jo ~*~

ace
@ziggy77
Hi, I'm Jo, Live in North Wales, UK. I was bought my first camera for my (!!) Birthday in May 2013 ...
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