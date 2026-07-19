Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1252
Chicken of the woods mushroom~~~~
On Shelby's walk this afternoon through the Dingle I noticed this about 6ft up the tree trunk. New one for me. After a Google, I believe it to be Chicken of the woods mushroom, which although not poisonous, can be toxic. taken with mobile phone
19th July 2026
19th Jul 26
0
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
@ziggy77
Hi, I'm Jo, Live in North Wales, UK. I was bought my first camera for my (!!) Birthday in May 2013 ...
5342
photos
303
followers
220
following
343% complete
View this month »
1245
1246
1247
1248
1249
1250
1251
1252
Latest from all albums
3392
3393
3394
3395
3396
1251
3397
1252
Photo Details
Views
4
Fav's
1
Album
#2
Camera
Galaxy A54 5G
Taken
19th July 2026 1:15pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
mobile-phone
,
chicken-of-the-woods
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close