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Ooops! my roses are in trouble~~~~~ by ziggy77
Photo 1253

Ooops! my roses are in trouble~~~~~

New one for me, Sawfly.
Thank you for your visits, comments and Favs. All very much appreciated. Best viewed on black if you have the time. sooc
30th July 2026 30th Jul 26

~*~ Jo ~*~

ace
@ziggy77
Hi, I'm Jo, Live in North Wales, UK. I was bought my first camera for my (!!) Birthday in May 2013 ...
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Zilli~ ace
Great close-up!
July 30th, 2026  
Diana ace
Oh dear, don't you just hate the aphids!
July 30th, 2026  
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