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Previous
Photo 1253
Ooops! my roses are in trouble~~~~~
New one for me, Sawfly.
Thank you for your visits, comments and Favs. All very much appreciated. Best viewed on black if you have the time. sooc
30th July 2026
30th Jul 26
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~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
@ziggy77
Hi, I'm Jo, Live in North Wales, UK. I was bought my first camera for my (!!) Birthday in May 2013 ...
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Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
2
Album
#2
Camera
NIKON D7100
Taken
29th July 2026 4:19pm
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sooc
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sawfly
Zilli~
ace
Great close-up!
July 30th, 2026
Diana
ace
Oh dear, don't you just hate the aphids!
July 30th, 2026
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