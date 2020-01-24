Previous
Mossy boulders in the stream.... by ziggy77
Mossy boulders in the stream....

I had seen the Dipper in the stream as I walked Shelby but when I returned with my camera, 150mm-600mm there was no sign of the Dipper. So took some shots of the stream.

24th January 2020 24th Jan 20

~*~ Jo ~*~

@ziggy77
Hi, I'm Jo, Live in North Wales, UK. I was bought my first camera for my (!!) Birthday in May 2013 ...
