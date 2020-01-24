Sign up
Photo 664
Mossy boulders in the stream....
I had seen the Dipper in the stream as I walked Shelby but when I returned with my camera, 150mm-600mm there was no sign of the Dipper. So took some shots of the stream.
Thank you for your visits, comments and Favs. All very much appreciated. Best viewed on black if you have the time
24th January 2020
24th Jan 20
~*~ Jo ~*~
@ziggy77
Photo Details
NIKON D7100
24th January 2020 2:24pm
sooc
hand-held
dingle-stream
150mm-600mm-lens
