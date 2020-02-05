Previous
Next
Periwinkle and Narcissus.......... by ziggy77
Photo 665

Periwinkle and Narcissus..........

Playing with slow-shutter and very low light in the dark. Quite liked the colours. Sooc

Thank you for your visits, comments and Favs. All very much appreciated. Best viewed on black if you have the time.
5th February 2020 5th Feb 20

~*~ Jo ~*~

ace
@ziggy77
Hi, I'm Jo, Live in North Wales, UK. I was bought my first camera for my (!!) Birthday in May 2013 ...
182% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Barb ace
Lovely and successful experiment, I would say!
February 5th, 2020  
Milanie ace
Never would have thought about trying that kind of exposure. Sure turned out beautifully. Love it against black. Would like to give this a try some day.
February 5th, 2020  
Monica
Wow, great results!
February 5th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise