Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Photo 665
Periwinkle and Narcissus..........
Playing with slow-shutter and very low light in the dark. Quite liked the colours. Sooc
Thank you for your visits, comments and Favs. All very much appreciated. Best viewed on black if you have the time.
5th February 2020
5th Feb 20
~*~ Jo ~*~
@ziggy77
Hi, I'm Jo, Live in North Wales, UK. I was bought my first camera for my (!!) Birthday in May 2013 ...
3521
photos
342
followers
138
following
658
659
660
661
662
663
664
665
1824
1825
1826
1827
1828
1027
665
1028
Views
3
Comments
3
Album
#3
Camera
NIKON D7100
Taken
5th February 2020 6:43pm
Tags
sooc
Barb
ace
Lovely and successful experiment, I would say!
February 5th, 2020
Milanie
ace
Never would have thought about trying that kind of exposure. Sure turned out beautifully. Love it against black. Would like to give this a try some day.
February 5th, 2020
Monica
Wow, great results!
February 5th, 2020
