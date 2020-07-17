Sign up
Photo 670
White daisy.......
Enjoy your weekend.
Thank you for your visits, comments and Favs. All very much appreciated. Best viewed on black if you have the time. sooc
17th July 2020
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
@ziggy77
Hi, I'm Jo, Live in North Wales, UK. I was bought my first camera for my (!!) Birthday in May 2013 ...
Photo Details
Album
#3
Camera
NIKON D7100
Taken
17th July 2020 3:11pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
white
,
daisy
,
sooc
,
natural-light
Pat Thacker
Beautiful, your processing is delightful on this. The flower looks like it's moving across the screen.
July 17th, 2020
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
I really like the softness of this. Beautiful shot.
July 17th, 2020
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
@pattyblue
no processing sooc
July 17th, 2020
KWind
ace
Dreamy light!
July 17th, 2020
Pat Thacker
@ziggy77
Oh yes sorry, I didn’t read your narrative properly, such skills!
July 17th, 2020
gloria jones
ace
Super capture
July 17th, 2020
