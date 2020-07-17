Previous
White daisy....... by ziggy77
Photo 670

White daisy.......

Enjoy your weekend.

Thank you for your visits, comments and Favs. All very much appreciated. Best viewed on black if you have the time. sooc
17th July 2020 17th Jul 20

~*~ Jo ~*~

@ziggy77
Hi, I'm Jo, Live in North Wales, UK. I was bought my first camera for my (!!) Birthday in May 2013 ...
Pat Thacker
Beautiful, your processing is delightful on this. The flower looks like it's moving across the screen.
July 17th, 2020  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
I really like the softness of this. Beautiful shot.
July 17th, 2020  
~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
@pattyblue no processing sooc
July 17th, 2020  
KWind ace
Dreamy light!
July 17th, 2020  
Pat Thacker
@ziggy77 Oh yes sorry, I didn’t read your narrative properly, such skills!
July 17th, 2020  
gloria jones ace
Super capture
July 17th, 2020  
