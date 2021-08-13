Sign up
Photo 674
The Pepper family trio........
Enjoy your weekend.
Quick fun shot today - as I was preparing the peppers.
13th August 2021
13th Aug 21
~*~ Jo ~*~
@ziggy77
Hi, I'm Jo, Live in North Wales, UK. I was bought my first camera for my (!!) Birthday in May 2013 ...
10
1
1
#3
NIKON D7100
13th August 2021 12:53pm
sooc
peppers
Lou Ann
Love this!
August 13th, 2021
