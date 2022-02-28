Sign up
Photo 673
Curled petals.........
Thank you for your visits, comments and Favs. All very much appreciated. Best viewed on black if you have the time. sooc
28th February 2022
28th Feb 22
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
@ziggy77
Hi, I'm Jo, Live in North Wales, UK. I was bought my first camera for my (!!) Birthday in May 2013 ...
Tags
flower
,
sooc
,
senetti
