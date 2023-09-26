Sign up
Photo 679
Having fun on the roof..........
26th September 2023
26th Sep 23
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
@ziggy77
Hi, I'm Jo, Live in North Wales, UK. I was bought my first camera for my (!!) Birthday in May 2013 ...
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
3
Album
#3
Camera
NIKON D7100
Taken
26th September 2023 3:49pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
squirrel
,
garden
,
roof
Diana
ace
That must have been such fun watching this little critter, lovely shot and light.
September 26th, 2023
Bill Davidson
Well observed.
September 26th, 2023
bkb in the city
Great capture
September 26th, 2023
