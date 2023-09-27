Sign up
Previous
Photo 679
DSC_3667
27th September 2023
27th Sep 23
2
0
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
@ziggy77
Hi, I'm Jo, Live in North Wales, UK. I was bought my first camera for my (!!) Birthday in May 2013 ...
4380
photos
277
followers
164
following
186% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
2
Album
#3
Camera
NIKON D7100
Taken
26th September 2023 3:22pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Lovely
September 27th, 2023
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Sweet capture!
September 27th, 2023
