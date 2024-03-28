Sign up
Photo 685
Tufted Duck.....
A new one to me, and only saw the one, quite happy gliding along with a group of Mallards.
28th March 2024
28th Mar 24
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
@ziggy77
Hi, I'm Jo, Live in North Wales, UK. I was bought my first camera for my (!!) Birthday in May 2013 ...
4558
photos
283
followers
171
following
Photo Details
Views
7
Album
#3
Camera
NIKON D7100
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
tufted-duck
