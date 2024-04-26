Previous
End of our drive tonight..... by ziggy77
Photo 687

End of our drive tonight.....

Missed most of it- noticed the lovely light catching the tall trees at the back of the house. This is taken from the end of our drive. Across the sea you can just make out Penmon light house.
26th April 2024 26th Apr 24

~*~ Jo ~*~

ace
@ziggy77
Hi, I'm Jo, Live in North Wales, UK. I was bought my first camera for my (!!) Birthday in May 2013 ...
188% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Angela
Gorgeous
April 26th, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
How wonderful !
April 26th, 2024  
Lou Ann ace
So beautiful!
April 26th, 2024  
Rob Z ace
A lovely combination of colors.
April 26th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise