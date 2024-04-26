Sign up
Photo 687
End of our drive tonight.....
Missed most of it- noticed the lovely light catching the tall trees at the back of the house. This is taken from the end of our drive. Across the sea you can just make out Penmon light house.
26th April 2024
26th Apr 24
~*~ Jo ~*~
@ziggy77
Hi, I'm Jo, Live in North Wales, UK. I was bought my first camera for my (!!) Birthday in May 2013 ...
Tags
sunset
sea
penmon-lighthouse
Angela
Gorgeous
April 26th, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
How wonderful !
April 26th, 2024
Lou Ann
ace
So beautiful!
April 26th, 2024
Rob Z
ace
A lovely combination of colors.
April 26th, 2024
