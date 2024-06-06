Sign up
Photo 688
Senetti~~~~~
Thank you for your visits, comments and Favs. All very much appreciated. Best viewed on black if you have the time. sooc
6th June 2024
6th Jun 24
~*~ Jo ~*~
@ziggy77
Hi, I'm Jo, Live in North Wales, UK. I was bought my first camera for my (!!) Birthday in May 2013 ...
sooc
,
senetti
gloria jones
ace
Beautiful!
June 6th, 2024
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Beautiful.
June 6th, 2024
Diana
ace
Stunning composition and capture, such wonderful detail and colour.
June 6th, 2024
