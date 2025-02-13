Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 690
Thru' the windscreen~~~~
Taken through the windscreen (hubby driving) as we rounded a bend on the Sychnant Pass minutes from home.
13th February 2025
13th Feb 25
3
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
@ziggy77
Hi, I'm Jo, Live in North Wales, UK. I was bought my first camera for my (!!) Birthday in May 2013 ...
4802
photos
290
followers
176
following
189% complete
View this month »
683
684
685
686
687
688
689
690
Latest from all albums
2928
2929
1179
2930
2931
690
1180
2932
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
3
Album
#3
Camera
Galaxy A54 5G
Taken
13th February 2025 12:30pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
cell-phone
,
synchnant_pass
Diana
ace
Lovely capture of this beautiful landscape.
February 13th, 2025
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Lovely shot.
February 13th, 2025
Jo
ace
Stunning view
February 13th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close