Thru' the windscreen~~~~ by ziggy77
Thru' the windscreen~~~~

Taken through the windscreen (hubby driving) as we rounded a bend on the Sychnant Pass minutes from home.
13th February 2025 13th Feb 25

~*~ Jo ~*~

@ziggy77
Hi, I'm Jo, Live in North Wales, UK. I was bought my first camera for my (!!) Birthday in May 2013 ...
Diana
Lovely capture of this beautiful landscape.
February 13th, 2025  
mittens (Marilyn)
Lovely shot.
February 13th, 2025  
Jo
Stunning view
February 13th, 2025  
