Photo 692
Tiny wildflower~~~~
17th June 2025
17th Jun 25
6
3
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
@ziggy77
Hi, I'm Jo, Live in North Wales, UK. I was bought my first camera for my (!!) Birthday in May 2013 ...
4960
photos
292
followers
205
following
Tags
sooc
Beverley
ace
Very cool capture
June 17th, 2025
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Such a cheery lovely blue little flower - Speedwell (I think !)
June 17th, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Very delightful
June 17th, 2025
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
@beryl
, Yes you are correct Beryl, tiny blue Speedwell
June 17th, 2025
Mags
ace
Just beautiful!
June 17th, 2025
Janice
ace
Sweet little flowers.
June 17th, 2025
