Tiny wildflower~~~~ by ziggy77
Tiny wildflower~~~~

17th June 2025 17th Jun 25

~*~ Jo ~*~

@ziggy77
Hi, I'm Jo, Live in North Wales, UK.
Beverley
Very cool capture
June 17th, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd
Such a cheery lovely blue little flower - Speedwell (I think !)
June 17th, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski
Very delightful
June 17th, 2025  
~*~ Jo ~*~
@beryl , Yes you are correct Beryl, tiny blue Speedwell
June 17th, 2025  
Mags
Just beautiful!
June 17th, 2025  
Janice
Sweet little flowers.
June 17th, 2025  
