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Photo 692
Abstracted~~~~
29th March 2026
29th Mar 26
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~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
@ziggy77
Hi, I'm Jo, Live in North Wales, UK. I was bought my first camera for my (!!) Birthday in May 2013 ...
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mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Very pretty image.
March 29th, 2026
gloria jones
ace
Lovely.
March 29th, 2026
Mags
ace
Just beautiful!
March 29th, 2026
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