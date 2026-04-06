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Previous
Photo 692
African daisy trio~~~~~
6th April 2026
6th Apr 26
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~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
@ziggy77
Hi, I'm Jo, Live in North Wales, UK. I was bought my first camera for my (!!) Birthday in May 2013 ...
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Photo Details
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8
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1
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2
Album
#3
Camera
NIKON D7100
Taken
6th April 2026 12:49pm
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bf-wc
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african-daisy-trio
Diana
ace
such a beautiful creation and wonderful colours.
April 6th, 2026
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