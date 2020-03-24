Sign up
Photo 1854
Jazzy daisy..........
Thank you for your visits, comments and Favs. All very much appreciated. Best viewed on black if you have the time. Sooc.
24th March 2020
24th Mar 20
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
@ziggy77
Hi, I'm Jo, Live in North Wales, UK. I was bought my first camera for my (!!) Birthday in May 2013 ...
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
Main Album
Camera
NIKON D7100
Taken
24th March 2020 5:20pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
daisy
,
sooc
,
african-
,
shooting-through
Milanie
ace
Beautiful on black
March 24th, 2020
Joanne Diochon
ace
It looks good here but it really glows when viewed on black.
March 24th, 2020
