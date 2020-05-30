Previous
Next
Droplet refraction............ by ziggy77
Photo 1903

Droplet refraction............

Thank you for your visits, comments and Favs. All very much appreciated. Best viewed on black if you have the time. sooc
30th May 2020 30th May 20

~*~ Jo ~*~

ace
@ziggy77
Hi, I'm Jo, Live in North Wales, UK. I was bought my first camera for my (!!) Birthday in May 2013 ...
521% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Helen Jane ace
that is such a lovely droplet.
May 30th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise