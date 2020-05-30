Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1903
Droplet refraction............
Thank you for your visits, comments and Favs. All very much appreciated. Best viewed on black if you have the time. sooc
30th May 2020
30th May 20
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
@ziggy77
Hi, I'm Jo, Live in North Wales, UK. I was bought my first camera for my (!!) Birthday in May 2013 ...
3603
photos
335
followers
140
following
521% complete
View this month »
1896
1897
1898
1899
1900
1901
1902
1903
Latest from all albums
1897
1034
1898
1899
1900
1901
1902
1903
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Main Album
Camera
NIKON D7100
Taken
30th May 2020 1:56pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flower
,
garden
,
sooc
,
sea-holly
Helen Jane
ace
that is such a lovely droplet.
May 30th, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close