Photo 1952
DSC_7476
Have a lovely weekend
Thank you for your visits, comments and Favs. All very much appreciated. Best viewed on black if you have the time. sooc
24th July 2020
24th Jul 20
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
@ziggy77
Hi, I'm Jo, Live in North Wales, UK. I was bought my first camera for my (!!) Birthday in May 2013 ...
7
1
Main Album
NIKON D7100
Tags
dandelion
,
sooc
Lou Ann
ace
A beautiful closeup!
July 24th, 2020
