Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Photo 1974
Gazinnia and feather..........
There seems to be lots of feathers in my garden of late, in trees flower beds and grass. sooc
13th August 2020
13th Aug 20
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
@ziggy77
Hi, I'm Jo, Live in North Wales, UK. I was bought my first camera for my (!!) Birthday in May 2013 ...
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
Main Album
Camera
NIKON D7100
Taken
13th August 2020 2:32pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flowers
,
sooc
,
feather
,
gazinnia
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
That is so interesting about the feathers and this is a beautiful shot.
August 13th, 2020
Diana
ace
So beautiful!
August 13th, 2020
