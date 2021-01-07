Sign up
Photo 2068
Twists and turns......
Thank you for your visits, comments and Favs. All very much appreciated. Best viewed on black if you have the time. 218.4 second exposure
7th January 2021
7th Jan 21
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
@ziggy77
Hi, I'm Jo, Live in North Wales, UK. I was bought my first camera for my (!!) Birthday in May 2013 ...
3
1
Main Album
NIKON D7100
7th January 2021 7:50pm
Tags
white
,
red
,
green
,
yellow
,
blue
,
sec
,
pink
,
crop-only
,
bulb-long-exposure-
,
218.4-secs
,
led's-suspended
Yolanda
ace
Fantastic!. Nice colors and light
January 7th, 2021
