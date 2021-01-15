Previous
Next
Droplets in the rain......... by ziggy77
Photo 2074

Droplets in the rain.........

Thank you for your visits, comments and Favs. All very much appreciated. Best viewed on black if you have the time. sooc
15th January 2021 15th Jan 21

~*~ Jo ~*~

ace
@ziggy77
Hi, I'm Jo, Live in North Wales, UK. I was bought my first camera for my (!!) Birthday in May 2013 ...
568% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

marlboromaam ace
Very beautiful!
January 15th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise