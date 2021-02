Shadows of decay............

Heavy rain and very windy today. This was a part of a skeleton hydrangea flower I had found in the garden as I was pottering to see what the winds and rain had done and put to one side in the hope of finding a better skeletal tiny flower. As the high winds and heavy rain are still continuing this is my shot for today.



