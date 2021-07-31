Sign up
Photo 2161
Bluetit juvenile............
Thank you for your visits, comments and Favs. All very much appreciated. Best viewed on black if you have the time. Crop only
31st July 2021
31st Jul 21
4
0
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
@ziggy77
Hi, I'm Jo, Live in North Wales, UK. I was bought my first camera for my (!!) Birthday in May 2013 ...
Photo Details
Tags
bird
,
garden
,
bluetit-juvenile
Carole Sandford
ace
Aww so fluffy!
July 31st, 2021
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Aaaw ! such a sweetie !!
July 31st, 2021
bkb in the city
Great capture
July 31st, 2021
Heather
ace
Great capture! So crisp!
July 31st, 2021
