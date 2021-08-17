Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2172
Poppy dashed and drooped by the rain.........
Heavy rain and breeze today. sooc
Found this poppy dashed and drooped by the rain and quite liked how the raindrops picked up the colour of the surrounding foliage.
Thank you for your visits, comments and Favs. All very much appreciated. Best viewed on black if you have the time.
17th August 2021
17th Aug 21
3
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
@ziggy77
Hi, I'm Jo, Live in North Wales, UK. I was bought my first camera for my (!!) Birthday in May 2013 ...
3914
photos
319
followers
139
following
595% complete
View this month »
2165
2166
2167
2168
2169
2170
2171
2172
Latest from all albums
1070
2166
2167
2168
2169
2170
2171
2172
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
Main Album
Camera
NIKON D7100
Taken
17th August 2021 9:10am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sooc
,
poppy
,
raindrops
,
foliage
,
heavy-rain
moni kozi
ace
A very beautiful capture
August 17th, 2021
Wylie
ace
lovely droplets
August 17th, 2021
Lynda McG
ace
Nice shot
August 17th, 2021
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close