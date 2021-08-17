Previous
Poppy dashed and drooped by the rain......... by ziggy77
Photo 2172

Poppy dashed and drooped by the rain.........

Heavy rain and breeze today. sooc

Found this poppy dashed and drooped by the rain and quite liked how the raindrops picked up the colour of the surrounding foliage.

17th August 2021 17th Aug 21

moni kozi ace
A very beautiful capture
August 17th, 2021  
Wylie ace
lovely droplets
August 17th, 2021  
Lynda McG ace
Nice shot
August 17th, 2021  
