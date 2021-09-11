Previous
Next
Potential....... by ziggy77
Photo 2192

Potential.......

Thank you for your visits, comments and Favs. All very much appreciated. Best viewed on black if you have the time.
11th September 2021 11th Sep 21

~*~ Jo ~*~

ace
@ziggy77
Hi, I'm Jo, Live in North Wales, UK. I was bought my first camera for my (!!) Birthday in May 2013 ...
600% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
This is so beautifully done, gorgeous image and colours.
September 11th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise