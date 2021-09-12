Previous
Next
Cornflower...... by ziggy77
Photo 2193

Cornflower......

Thank you for your visits, comments and Favs. All very much appreciated. Best viewed on black if you have the time.
12th September 2021 12th Sep 21

~*~ Jo ~*~

ace
@ziggy77
Hi, I'm Jo, Live in North Wales, UK. I was bought my first camera for my (!!) Birthday in May 2013 ...
600% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Wylie ace
beautiful colour and DOF
September 14th, 2021  
Beryl Lloyd ace
So eye- catching and a lovely blue !
September 14th, 2021  
Joanne Diochon ace
Lovely shade of blue.
September 14th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise