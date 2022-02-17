Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2282
Floating close up......
17th February 2022
17th Feb 22
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
@ziggy77
Hi, I'm Jo, Live in North Wales, UK. I was bought my first camera for my (!!) Birthday in May 2013 ...
4032
photos
307
followers
147
following
625% complete
View this month »
2275
2276
2277
2278
2279
2280
2281
2282
Latest from all albums
2276
2277
2278
2279
2280
1078
2281
2282
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
2
Album
Main Album
Camera
NIKON D7100
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
water
,
petals
,
sooc
,
floating
,
sinetti-flower
Carole Sandford
ace
Beautiful!
February 17th, 2022
Diana
ace
Gorgeous
February 17th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close