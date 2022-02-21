Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2284
Bubble and floaty flower petals............
Enjoy your Monday.
Thank you for your visits, comments and Favs. All very much appreciated. Best viewed on black.
21st February 2022
21st Feb 22
2
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
@ziggy77
Hi, I'm Jo, Live in North Wales, UK. I was bought my first camera for my (!!) Birthday in May 2013 ...
4036
photos
307
followers
148
following
625% complete
View this month »
2277
2278
2279
2280
2281
2282
2283
2284
Latest from all albums
2280
1078
2281
2282
1079
2283
1080
2284
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
Main Album
Camera
NIKON D7100
Taken
21st February 2022 10:42am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
water
,
flower
,
bubble
,
petals
,
sooc
,
natural-light
,
reflections/refractions
Dione Giorgio
Fav. Great focus on the bubble.
February 21st, 2022
Lou Ann
ace
So lovely.
February 21st, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close