Photo 2357
Siskin.......
Several Siskins visited my garden, which was a nice surprise as not seen them here before. Hopefully will become regulars.
Thank you for your visits, comments and Favs. All very much appreciated. Best viewed on black if you have the time.
7th May 2022
7th May 22
2
3
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
@ziggy77
Hi, I'm Jo, Live in North Wales, UK. I was bought my first camera for my (!!) Birthday in May 2013 ...
4117
photos
311
followers
140
following
645% complete
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
2
Fav's
3
Album
Main Album
Camera
NIKON D7100
Taken
7th May 2022 4:46pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
garden
,
brighten
,
slight
,
siskins
,
largecrop
gloria jones
ace
Amazing shot and clarity
May 7th, 2022
Taffy
ace
Very cool looking bird -- I like how you've captured his markings so clearly.
May 7th, 2022
