Photo 2398
Six spotted Burnet day time moth.........
Thank you for your visits, comments and Favs. All very much appreciated. Best viewed on black if you have the time. sooc
25th July 2022
25th Jul 22
5
1
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
@ziggy77
Hi, I'm Jo, Live in North Wales, UK. I was bought my first camera for my (!!) Birthday in May 2013 ...
4161
photos
302
followers
137
following
2391
2392
2393
2394
2395
2396
2397
2398
2393
1088
2394
2395
2396
2397
1089
2398
Views
15
Comments
5
Fav's
1
Album
Main Album
Camera
NIKON D7100
Tags
sooc
,
embankment
,
burnet-moth
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Great capture and he is so interesting looking.
July 25th, 2022
KWind
ace
Super close up!
July 25th, 2022
Jacqueline
ace
Beautiful find and close up!
July 25th, 2022
Lou Ann
ace
Oh how cool that bug is! 😊
July 25th, 2022
Jo Worboys
Great colours both flower and insect. Fav
July 25th, 2022
