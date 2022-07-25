Previous
Next
Six spotted Burnet day time moth......... by ziggy77
Photo 2398

Six spotted Burnet day time moth.........

Thank you for your visits, comments and Favs. All very much appreciated. Best viewed on black if you have the time. sooc
25th July 2022 25th Jul 22

~*~ Jo ~*~

ace
@ziggy77
Hi, I'm Jo, Live in North Wales, UK. I was bought my first camera for my (!!) Birthday in May 2013 ...
656% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

mittens (Marilyn) ace
Great capture and he is so interesting looking.
July 25th, 2022  
KWind ace
Super close up!
July 25th, 2022  
Jacqueline ace
Beautiful find and close up!
July 25th, 2022  
Lou Ann ace
Oh how cool that bug is! 😊
July 25th, 2022  
Jo Worboys
Great colours both flower and insect. Fav
July 25th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise