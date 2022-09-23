Previous
Next
Angles and Spheres....... by ziggy77
Photo 2416

Angles and Spheres.......

Thank you for your visits, comments and Favs. All very much appreciated. Best viewed on black if you have the time.
23rd September 2022 23rd Sep 22

~*~ Jo ~*~

ace
@ziggy77
Hi, I'm Jo, Live in North Wales, UK. I was bought my first camera for my (!!) Birthday in May 2013 ...
661% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Casablanca ace
That is very cool. The blend of colours is so appealing
September 23rd, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise