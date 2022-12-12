Sign up
Photo 2437
Semi-frozen Soap bubble ......
Not usually possible to do frozen bubbles in the North Wales being near the coast, but noticed this started to freeze, as did I. so had a play quite liked this.
Thank you for your visits, comments and Favs. All very much appreciated. Best viewed on black if you have the time. sooc
12th December 2022
12th Dec 22
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
@ziggy77
Hi, I'm Jo, Live in North Wales, UK. I was bought my first camera for my (!!) Birthday in May 2013 ...
Tags
garden
,
sooc
,
soap-bubbles
,
semi-frozen
