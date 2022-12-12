Previous
Next
Semi-frozen Soap bubble ...... by ziggy77
Photo 2437

Semi-frozen Soap bubble ......

Not usually possible to do frozen bubbles in the North Wales being near the coast, but noticed this started to freeze, as did I. so had a play quite liked this.

Thank you for your visits, comments and Favs. All very much appreciated. Best viewed on black if you have the time. sooc
12th December 2022 12th Dec 22

~*~ Jo ~*~

ace
@ziggy77
Hi, I'm Jo, Live in North Wales, UK. I was bought my first camera for my (!!) Birthday in May 2013 ...
667% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise