Photo 2445
Windy Day........
Very windy day so played with slow shutter - quite liked the abstract look of this - enhanced in Windows computer editor (rouge).
Best viewed on black if you have the time.
18th December 2022
18th Dec 22
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
@ziggy77
Hi, I'm Jo, Live in North Wales, UK. I was bought my first camera for my (!!) Birthday in May 2013 ...
Tags
garden
slow-shutter
windy-day
gloria jones
ace
Pretty image.
December 18th, 2022
Delwyn Barnett
ace
Fabulous image.
December 18th, 2022
Joanne Diochon
ace
The cool tones and the feeling of wind movement are making me feel chilled. Brrr.
December 18th, 2022
Fisher Family
A beautiful abstract - fav!
Ian
December 18th, 2022
