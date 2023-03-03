Sign up
Discuss
Photo 2469
Blue tit in the fir tree..........
high in the Fir tree.
Thank you for your visits, comments and Favs. All very much appreciated. Best viewed on black if you have the time.
3rd March 2023
3rd Mar 23
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
@ziggy77
Hi, I'm Jo, Live in North Wales, UK. I was bought my first camera for my (!!) Birthday in May 2013 ...
Tags
bedroom-window
,
300mm+1.4extender
KAL
ace
So adorable and so many colors!
March 3rd, 2023
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Cute capture.
March 3rd, 2023
LManning (Laura)
ace
Very sweet!
March 3rd, 2023
