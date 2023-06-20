Previous
Flowers......... by ziggy77
Photo 2549

Flowers.........

Thank you for your visits, comments and Favs. All very much appreciated. Best viewed on black if you have the time
20th June 2023 20th Jun 23

~*~ Jo ~*~

ace
@ziggy77
Hi, I'm Jo, Live in North Wales, UK. I was bought my first camera for my (!!) Birthday in May 2013 ...
698% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Diana ace
Beautifully captured.
June 20th, 2023  
Babs ace
So dreamy
June 20th, 2023  
Kathy ace
I particularly like the movement that seems to have.
June 20th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise