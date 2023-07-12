Sign up
Photo 2556
Sea holly........
Thank you for your visits, comments and Favs. All very much appreciated. Best viewed on black if you have the time
12th July 2023
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
@ziggy77
Hi, I'm Jo, Live in North Wales, UK. I was bought my first camera for my (!!) Birthday in May 2013 ...
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
Main Album
Camera
NIKON D7100
Taken
12th July 2023 1:53pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
rain
,
sea-holly
,
shooting-thru
winghong_ho
Great capture. It is colorful.
July 12th, 2023
Christine Sztukowski
Beautiful color, reflection and drops. love this Fav
July 12th, 2023
Joanne Diochon
ace
Very cool shot with the interesting structure of the plant ad that ghost-like reflection.
July 12th, 2023
