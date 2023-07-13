Sign up
Photo 2557
Abstracted
Thank you for your visits, comments and Favs. All very much appreciated. Best viewed on black if you have the time
13th July 2023
13th Jul 23
~*~ Jo ~*~
@ziggy77
Hi, I'm Jo, Live in North Wales, UK. I was bought my first camera for my (!!) Birthday in May 2013 ...
Views
16
Comments
2
Album
Main Album
Taken
13th July 2023 1:02pm
Tags
abstract
Christine Sztukowski
Very cool
July 13th, 2023
winghong_ho
Colorful image.
July 13th, 2023
