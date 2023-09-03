small sunflower.....

I unfortunately have been abscent for much longer than thought I would be. as a week into my daughter Hayleys visit from WA, I was taken poorly and rushed to Hospital where it turns out I have a blood clot on each lung. So although it sort of ruined my daughters visit - I was grateful that she was close and able to visit, she too was able to help and cook for her father, which I think helped. I am now home and a little potter round my garden produced this bright little sunflower, which I thought quite apt. The larger ones about 6ft. will take a little longer to flower.