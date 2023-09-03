Previous
small sunflower..... by ziggy77
I unfortunately have been abscent for much longer than thought I would be. as a week into my daughter Hayleys visit from WA, I was taken poorly and rushed to Hospital where it turns out I have a blood clot on each lung. So although it sort of ruined my daughters visit - I was grateful that she was close and able to visit, she too was able to help and cook for her father, which I think helped. I am now home and a little potter round my garden produced this bright little sunflower, which I thought quite apt. The larger ones about 6ft. will take a little longer to flower.
3rd September 2023 3rd Sep 23

~*~ Jo ~*~

ace
@ziggy77
Hi, I'm Jo, Live in North Wales, UK. I was bought my first camera for my (!!) Birthday in May 2013 ...
Beryl Lloyd ace
Sorry to heat your news Jo - was only thinking yesterday that I had not seen you here for some time! I hope now that you are home again - you will gradually complete your recovery and be able to pop your wonderful creations here on 365 once again. Lovely shot to brighten the day !
September 3rd, 2023  
Brian ace
Jo, 🙏for a full recovery. Lovely capture.
September 3rd, 2023  
Julie ace
Hoping for a full recovery. So glad you had your daughter by your side.
September 3rd, 2023  
Mags ace
Beautiful! Take care of yourself and get better.
September 3rd, 2023  
Joanne Diochon ace
SO sorry to hear about your hospital time but glad you had your daughter nearby, even if it ruined your original plans for the visit. Do they have any idea how the clots started and hopefully how to avoid them in the future?
September 3rd, 2023  
